Maoist leader Roopesh to get security cover to attend daughter's marriage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA Court has directed Thrissur City Police Commissioner to provide adequate security cover to suspected Maoist leader Roopesh while he visits his house at Valapad in Thrissur on May 16 in connection with his daughter’s marriage.

Roopesh is accused in Velamunda Maoist case in which a civil police officer was attacked. He is also an accused in several Maoist cases registered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He is currently lodged at the Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur.

The court has permitted Roopesh to visit his family from 11.30 am to 4 pm on May 16. His daughter’s marriage will be held in Thrissur on May 19.

“Considering the security threat, Roopesh was examined by the court via video conferencing. Based on it, a direction was given to the Thrissur City Police Commissioner to provide high-security cover to Roopesh during his visit to his house,” an officer said.

The NIA chargesheet filed before the court claims that on April 24, 2014, Maoist activists Roopesh, Anu, Jayanna, Kanya and Sundari trespassed into the house of a civil police officer with banned weapons at Mattilayam in Thondernadu, Wayanad. The accused threatened to kill the police officer alleging that he was part of anti-Maoist operations. They asked him to resign from his job and set fire to his motorcycle. They left pamphlets of CPI (Maoist) and pasted posters in front of his house.