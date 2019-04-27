‘PepsiCo's suit against farmers unacceptable’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister and Administrative Reforms Commission chairman V S Achuthanandan has said that the lawsuit filed by the PepsiCo against farmers was unacceptable.

“The PepsiCo has asked the farmers to compensate for cultivating its registered potato variety used in Lays. The farmers are unable to find the compensation amount even if they sell the produce and the farmland,” Achuthanandan said in a statement here on Friday.

The veteran leader said the incident showed the manner in which the Indian agriculture sector collapsed. The administration is least bothered about the production, procurement or distribution of agricultural produce.

The farmers’ march to New Delhi was also in protest against the red carpet welcome to capitalist forces and shooing away the farmers and workers from production sector.