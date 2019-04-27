Home States Kerala

Petition seeks probe into CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s foreign visits

The petition was filed by D Francis, a member of an anti-corruption organisation based in Kanyakumari.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking Vigilance inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for “misusing public money to meet his expenses for foreign visits”.

The petition was filed by D Francis, a member of an anti-corruption organisation based in Kanyakumari. According to the petitioner, the Chief Minister had recently visited the UAE for inaugurating a school building of non-resident Keralites.

Similarly, he had gone to the US to attend a convention organised by the Federation of Kerala Associations in North America (FOKANA). The petitioner said by abusing his official position as chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan made pecuniary benefit by way of reimbursement.

