Sea rough; heavy rain most likely from Monday

Alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kottayam.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Latest image of cyclone progression as per IMD website

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has extended yellow alert to eight districts for Monday and Tuesday following forecast of heavy rain and wind causing from the depression and likely formation of a cyclone in the Indian Ocean.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said depression will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on April 30. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea on Monday and Tuesday while those who are in the sea should return before Sunday.

The wind speed is likely to be 30-40 Kmph on Sunday and 40-50 Kmph on Monday. Fishermen should not venture into the eastern side of the equator, southeast of Bay of Bengal and off the Kerala coast. The sea is likely to be rough in the above regions on Saturday and very rough on Sunday, the IMD said.The depression is centred about 1,440 km southeast of Chennai. The sea in Valiyathura, Poonthura and Vizhinjam has been remaining rough for the past three days, causing damage to several houses on the coast. Earlier, the KSDMA also issued a thunderstorm warning, saying summer rain would be accompanied by deadly lightning.

KSDMA issues advisory

The KSDMA, which has declared lightning as a state-specific disaster, has issued instructions for the public. Women, in particular, are warned against going to the terrace or front yard once rain clouds appear on the sky. Domestic animals should be shifted from open spaces to their shelters if any signs of lightning are identified.

Doors and windows should be kept closed and mobile phone use should be restricted. The effects of lightning can cause physical injuries like burns, sight, hearing impairment and even heart attack. In the case of such eventualities, one should ensure first aid is given as soon as possible. The first 30 seconds are crucial in saving life.KSDMA said the bodies of those struck by lightning will not have electric current passing through them immediately after the accident and therefore can be given first aid without hesitation.

KSDMA IMD Yellow Alert Cyclone

