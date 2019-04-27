Three killed after overtaking KSRTC bus rams van; 11 injured

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A prospective groom was among the three persons killed in a road accident at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala in the early hours of Friday. Eleven others, including three children aged four, five and nine, were also injured in the accident.

Kannur natives Vineesh Raveendran, 30 of Vipinalayam at Keezhallur; Prasanna, 48, of Parambil house at P R Nagar; and Vijayakumar, 40, of Pothiyothu Thekkenveedu at Chavassery died after the van they were all travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus. They were returning from Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram after Vineesh’s engagement.

The Mararikulam police said the bus hit the van, a Traveler, while overtaking another vehicle. The van overturned in the impact and its rear portion was completely damaged.

Vaiga, 4; Vedika, 5; Krishnapriya 9; Ramesh, 34; Vipina, 26; Sudheesh, 35; Remya, 34; Madhavi, 54; Raveendran, 70; Midhula, 29; and Shyamala, 50 are the injured. They were admitted to Vandanam Medical College and a private hospital near Cherthala.