Tribals evicted from Thovarimala to intensify agitation

On April 21,the families had occupied 100 hectares of vested forest land, seized by the Forest Department from Harrisons Malayalam Ltd in the 1970s, at Thovarimala in Nenmeni panchayat.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Tribal families who were forcefully evicted from Thovarimala in Wayanad for encroaching on government land, have decided to intensify their protest against the district administration that is turning a blind eye to their demands.

Hundreds of landless persons, including tribespeople, said they would continue the indefinite agitation in front of the Collectorate until their demand for two acres of land for each landless family in 13 panchayats is met.

The protest is being carried out under the aegis of All India Krantikari Kisan Sabha, led by CPI (Marxist Leninist) Red Star (CPI-ML) and Adivasi Bharat Mahasabha.

“We have not had any further discussions with the Collector. We will continue our protests until our demands are met,” said CPI-ML state executive member Sam P Mathew.

On April 21,the families had occupied 100 hectares of vested forest land, seized by the Forest Department from Harrisons Malayalam Ltd in the 1970s, at Thovarimala in Nenmeni panchayat. They were evicted on Wednesday following which they began the indefinite agitation.

The district administration has informed the protesters land cannot be provided to them immediately as a majority of their names have not been included in the list of landless tribal people. Meanwhile, three persons arrested in connection with the protest have not yet been granted bail.

