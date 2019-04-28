Home States Kerala

Congress' bogus-voting video leaves CPM red-faced

The CPM has found itself in a tight spot after the Congress released visuals of CPM workers allegedly casting bogus votes in the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency on April 23.

Published: 28th April 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR/KASARGOD: The CPM has found itself in a tight spot after the Congress released visuals of CPM workers allegedly casting bogus votes in the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency on April 23.

Based on the visuals, from cameras installed inside polling booths, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena sought a report from Kasargod and Kannur district collectors, saying the future course of action will be decided after reviewing the report. “Bogus voting can’t happen without the permission of the presiding officer or assistant presiding officer,” the CEO said.

Ever since the polling got over, K Sudhakaran and Rajmohan Unnithan, the Congress candidates in Kannur and Kasargod constituencies respectively, have been alleging that large-scale bogus voting had taken place in many polling booths in the two constituencies.

“We’ve already said the LDF had engaged in bogus voting in 97 booths,” said Sudhakaran. “The District Collector should clarify whether this happened with his knowledge or permission. We’ve collected more than enough evidence to substantiate our allegations. We’ll release more in the coming days,” said Unnithan.  CPM Kasargod candidate K P Satheesh Chandran said the Election Commission has ordered an inquiry into the video footage.

