Congress seeks repoll in bogus voting affected booths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has called for re-polling in booths where bogus voting was held. The fact that the percentage of voting crossed 90% in certain booths is a clear proof of bogus voting, he alleged.

In the booths of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that of Vadakara LDF candidate P Jayarajan, there was high percentage of voting, he said, demanding the detailed examination of CCTV visuals from these booths.

He asked whether CM and CPM state secretary have the guts to openly state that bogus voting has not taken place. If these leaders have any trust in democracy they should come out in the open on the issue, he said.

“During elections, trained CPM gangs come out in the open for bogus voting. It is their custom and practice. I have experienced it myself, whenever I have contested elections. Poll officials would turn a blind eye to such things. Groups of officials, right from Booth Level Official (BLO) designated for election duty, would support the CPM in casting bogus votes. This is the reason why the names of even dead people find their way into the voters’ list,” he said.

According to him, in Attingal LS constituency, it was found that there was more than one lakh double entries. He said that the nexus between officials and the CPM, which is subverting the democratic process, should be destroyed so that people will have faith in the transparency of electoral process.“If a transparent election is held, CPM will not be able to win a single seat in the Malabar region. Now that clear proof of bogus voting has emerged, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) should act with immediate effect,” according to Mullappally.