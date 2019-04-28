Home States Kerala

Congress seeks repoll in bogus voting affected booths

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has called for re-polling in booths where bogus voting was held.

Published: 28th April 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has called for re-polling in booths where bogus voting was held. The fact that the percentage of voting crossed 90% in certain booths is a clear proof of bogus voting, he alleged.  

In the booths of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and that of Vadakara LDF candidate P Jayarajan, there was high percentage of voting, he said, demanding the detailed examination of CCTV visuals from these booths.

He asked whether CM and CPM state secretary have the guts to openly state that bogus voting has not taken place. If these leaders have any trust in democracy they should come out in the open on the issue, he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“During elections, trained CPM gangs come out in the open for bogus voting. It is their custom and practice. I have experienced it myself, whenever I have contested elections. Poll officials would turn a blind eye to such things. Groups of officials, right from Booth Level Official (BLO) designated for election duty, would support the CPM in casting bogus votes. This is the reason why the names of even dead people find their way into the voters’ list,” he said.

According to him, in Attingal LS constituency, it was found that there was more than one lakh double entries. He said that the nexus between officials and the CPM, which is subverting the democratic process, should be destroyed so that people will have faith in the transparency of electoral process.“If a transparent election is held, CPM will not be able to win a single seat in the Malabar region. Now that clear proof of bogus voting has emerged, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) should act with immediate effect,” according to Mullappally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC Mullappally Ramachandran Bogus Voting Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp