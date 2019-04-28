Home States Kerala

Give us more trains, cry Bengaluru passengers

Passenger associations allege there is some nexus between the bus operators, politicians and the higher-ups in the Railways.

Published: 28th April 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent incident involving Kallada Travels has once again brought to the fore the dearth of an adequate number of trains from Kerala to Bengaluru. As of now seven and a few special trains are available from Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kochuveli to Bengaluru. However, passenger associations allege there is some nexus between the bus operators, politicians and the higher-ups in the Railways.

“No wonder though the number of passengers to Bengaluru has increased manifold times over the past years, there has been no consequent increase in the train services,” said Thomas Simon, president, Western Railway Passengers Association. According to him, there are rumours that there is a nexus between the politicians and the bus operators.

“They are the ones who are blocking the arrival of more train services to the state. If there are less trains, then the people, mostly students and those who work in the IT industry in Bengaluru, will be forced to depend on the bus services,” he said. Even the Humsafar Express, which was purportedly launched for the convenience of the passengers from South and Central Kerala, is not doing much service for the target group, he added.  

According to him, instead of the long-distance trains that go via Bengaluru. the Railways must launch daily trains. “It is difficult to get tickets or reservation in long-distance trains. But the same can be solved by daily trains, which will get a lot of passengers, even the local ones. These trains will never run at a loss,” he said. According to him, he will be drafting a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding this matter. “It is high time the state government looked into the issue. Just look at the folly of the Railways. They launched Humsafar Express, but failed to provide a stop at Tiruvalla which sees the most passenger traffic to Bengaluru. Do you know how many buses operate from here to Bengaluru? The numbers are mind-boggling,” he said.

According to a passenger, when we contact the Railways regarding the issue they say adequate number of trains are being run. “They cite lack of rakes and also path. But all the Express trains are being converted to LHB coaches, so that leaves the old coaches free. They can use these coaches to run passenger services,” he said.

“They just don’t want to run trains any more since it will increase their workload,” he said. However, S K Sinha, DRM, Thiruvananthapuram Division, refuted all allegations.

He said, “There is no such thing as lack of trains and also any nexus. Enough number of trains are being operated from the division. A special train to run on Sundays too has been sanctioned and will start it’s service soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kallada travels bengaluru trains Kerala Bengaluru Trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp