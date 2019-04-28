Home States Kerala

KSRTC mulls supervising inter-state buses

The private buses are being targeted in the backdrop of the recent attack on passengers in a Kallada Travels bus.

Published: 28th April 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the inter-state private buses in the state under the scanner of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), the Transport Minister and other officials are mulling the option of tackling the issue by providing more secure state transport facilities to the public.

The private buses are being targeted in the backdrop of the recent attack on passengers in a Kallada Travels bus. The Minister also told Express the department may form a separate monitoring cell to track the operation of inter-state buses.

The State Transport Department had discussed various options in the meeting convened by the Minister with the Transport Secretary, commissioner and the KSRTC MD on Friday and Saturday. “In the meeting, it was also suggested to form a separate monitoring cell in the department to supervise the long-distance inter-state buses,” said Transport Minister A K Saseendran. Another major option mooted increasing the number of inter-state public transport services. “The government is looking at all possible remedies to resolve the woes of the passengers as early as possible. The secretary and MD will hold talks with the Karnataka transport department officials in order to increase the number of KSRTC services on their routes. As of now, we are not planning any new routes. Instead, we are only trying to increase services in the existing routes,” said the Minister.

He also pointed out it is due to the intervention of the Transport Secretary with the Railway board that they have agreed to increase the weekly train services to Bengaluru.

KSRTC summer service

Meanwhile, KSRTC buses are getting more bookings and have also commenced its summer services to Bengaluru. KSRTC executive director Sharaf Mohammed said the increase in booking is due to the vacation period or because of the recent incident. Currently, there are 48 inter-state KSRTC schedules operating. And, as part of summer special service, the corporation has introduced six new services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Kallada Travels Inter-State Buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp