Stranded passengers stage protest as glitch in Air India server delays flights

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The passengers who had booked tickets in Air India flights staged a protest at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday morning as a glitch in the airline’s main server delayed flights across the country. While around 150 flight operations were delayed across the country, 13 flights from Cochin International Airport(CIAL) were delayed which irked the passengers.

A section of the passengers staged a protest at Nedumbassery as no Air India officer was available to address their woes and provide information about the time of commencement of the flight. The Mumbai flight scheduled to arrive at 7.40 am landed at 12.40 pm, while the Delhi flight scheduled to arrive at 8.50 am landed at 1.45 pm.

The Chennai flight, which was scheduled to touch down at 9.25 arrive at 3.00 pm. The flight service to Agatti in Lakshadweep which was scheduled to take off at 11.50 am departed at 3.20 pm. The flight from New Delhi, which was expected to touch down at 5.10 pm arrived over five hours late at 10.30 pm, while the Chennai flight which was scheduled to arrive at 5.40 pm landed at 11.30 pm, again a delay of nearly six hours.

The flight from Dubai which was expected to touch down at 8.30 pm and the Delhi flight scheduled to arrive at 9.10 pm didn’t arrive till midnight. Consequent to the late arrival of these flights, the return flights were delayed by several hours. According to Air India Express sources, the boarding passes could not be issued due to the server problems and the employee had to issue it manually.

Fliers endure nightmare as courtesy software malfunction

T’Puram: Hundreds of Air India passengers had a tough time at the Trivandrum airport on Saturday owing to shutdown of its check-in software for more than five hours following a technical snag in the morning. There were no cancellations after its passenger service system (PSS) software that looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, crashed, but the flights were delayed. There were around 18 flights from the Trivandrum airport daily and over half of them were delayed ranging from half an hour to up to two hours. Though the technical snag was sorted out within a few hours, it has had a cascading effect on Air India’s operations till evening. The delay occurred mainly due to the delay in the incoming flights to the airports across the state.

Six flights held up at Karipur airport

Kozhikode: A total of six Air India flights, three in-bound and three out-bound flights, were delayed at the Karipur International Airport on Saturday. Flight AI582 from Kozhikode to Mumbai was scheduled to depart at 7.10 am.However, it departed only at 8.04 am. Flight A1426 from Kozhikode to Kannur that was scheduled to take off at 14.15 pm, got delayed by 4 hours and 40 minutes while A1937 to Dubai departed only at 19.19 pm, after getting delayed for 7 hours and 45 minutes. Among the in-bound flight, A1581 from Mumbai to Kozhikode got delayed by 7 hours and 10 minutes. Flight A1425 from Kannur to Kozhikode was scheduled to arrive at 13.30 pm.The flight landed only at 18.18 pm. Likewise, flight AI938 from Dubai got delayed by 7 hours and 20 minutes. Air India flight from Delhi to Kozhikode via Kannur was delayed on Saturday owing to technical glitches in the booking software. The flight was scheduled to depart at 10.40 am from Delhi but it could take off only at 2.53 pm.