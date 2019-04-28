Three men kill, bury moneylender

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member gang killed an ex-serviceman after borrowing money from him at Pallippad near Haripad.The Haripad police said Rajan 75, a native of Chirayinkeezhu who was staying at Pallippad, was killed and buried in an isolated land near Kurikkad Junction near Pallippad.

The arrested are: Sreekanth 26, Ambiyil house, Kizhukkumuri, Pallippad; Rajesh, 36, Kondoorathu, Neendoor, Pallippad; and Vishnu, 23, Kondoorathu.The relatives of Rajan lodged a complaint saying he was missing since April 10. The police came to know that Rajan had told his relatives he was going to visit Rajesh for asking the money borrowed from him.

The police interrogated the three accused several times, but no evidence could be obtained. Later, the police examined the CCTV visuals from a supermarket where the accused brought Rajan in a car.