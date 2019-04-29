‘A big poll promise delivered’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said the LDF Government has delivered an important poll promise through the Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP).“The new scheme will come into effect on June 1. The MEDISEP was a 2017-18 budget announcement,” he said in a Facebook post. The tenure of the scheme is three years and coverage is offered in three categories.

Basic cover: A basic insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh will be available for all families.Additional cover: A family will get an additional cover of a maximum of `6 lakh for serious ailments, including organ transplantation. This will be in addition to the basic cover of Rs 2 lakh.

Extra cover: If the `6 lakh is insufficient for the treatment of serious ailments, a maximum of `3 lakh will also be provided to a family. For this, a corpus of `25 lakh will be formed by the insurance company.

The insurance provider was selected after inviting EoI from firms approved by IRDA. Later e-tender was floated and Reliance General Insurance, which quoted the lowest annual premium of `2,992.48, was selected.