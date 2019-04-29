Home States Kerala

‘A big poll promise delivered’

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said the LDF Government has delivered an important poll promise through the Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP).

Published: 29th April 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said the LDF Government has delivered an important poll promise through the Medical Insurance Scheme for State Employees and Pensioners (MEDISEP).“The new scheme will come into effect on June 1. The MEDISEP was a 2017-18 budget announcement,” he said in a Facebook post. The tenure of the scheme is three years and coverage is offered in three categories.  

Basic cover: A basic insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh will be available for all families.Additional cover: A family will get an additional cover of a maximum of `6 lakh for serious ailments, including organ transplantation. This will be in addition to the basic cover of Rs 2 lakh.

Extra cover: If the `6 lakh is insufficient for the treatment of serious ailments, a maximum of `3 lakh will also be provided to a family. For this, a corpus of `25 lakh will be formed by the insurance company.
The insurance provider was selected after inviting EoI from firms approved by IRDA. Later e-tender was floated and Reliance General  Insurance, which quoted the lowest annual premium of `2,992.48, was selected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MEDISEP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp