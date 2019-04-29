Home States Kerala

Death of baby girl: Mother arrested

The deceased is Adisha, daughter of Sharon-Athira couple, from Kollampally Colony, Pattanakkad.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A mother was arrested from Pattanakkad near Cherthala on Sunday after she allegedly killed her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter by suffocating her — the latest in a series of distressing incidents in the state where children are mercilessly treated.

The deceased is Adisha, daughter of Sharon-Athira couple, from Kollampally Colony, Pattanakkad.Athira, who brought the child to the Cherthala Taluk Hospital along with neighbours, told the doctors the child was found dead in the room. She said the kid was asleep when she had left the room and found her unconscious on return. The doctors, doubting her version, informed the police, who took her into custody.
The body was handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

An officer said Athira confessed to killing the child. A few months ago, Athira and Sharon were remanded in judicial custody for torturing her mother-in-law. The child had stayed in jail along with them back then.

