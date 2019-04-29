Documents against Cardinal forged: Cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the latest development, the police team probing the case of alleged forged documents against Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry has finally found the bank documents produced as evidence against him were forged.

Cardinal George Alencherry

The investigation team has also found out the cardinal has not held any bank accounts as mentioned in the documents.“The investigation is going on and we have clarified with the bank also regarding the issue. It is found the cardinal has no such bank account used for transferring funds as alleged by the complainants. However, we are yet to find the source of the forged documents,” said Aluva DySP K A Vidyadharan, who is investigating the case. In connection with the case, the police had earlier recorded the statements of the cardinal and Fr Joby Maprakavil.

A case was registered by the Kochi Central Police on February following the complaint filed by the executive director of Syro-Malabar Internet Mission Fr Joby Maprakavil against the Apostolic Administrator of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam Angamaly Bishop Jacob Manathodath and senior priest Father Paul Thelakkatt.

The case was later transferred to Thrikkakara police station. The complaint said they produced forged documents to defame the cardinal before the synod of the Church.