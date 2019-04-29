Home States Kerala

Electoral malpractice: CEO expects probe report today

The alleged incidents of bogus voting reported from Pilathara is in Payyannur, and the Kannur Collector will look into it, said Kasargod Collector D Sajith Babu.

Published: 29th April 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KASARGOD: Even as the allegation of bogus votes at Pilathara in the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency during the April 23 polls is creating ripples in the political landscape of the state, Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Teeka Ram Meena said he is yet to receive the report from the concerned. Talking to Express, the CEO said the report is expected to be submitted on Monday.

“The investigation is in progress. A comprehensive inquiry is needed to bring out the truth. I am expecting the report will get submitted on Monday,” said Meena. Earlier, the CEO had taken the stance if the allegations are proved, stern action would be taken against the erring officers as well as the individuals who cast the bogus votes. He also added upon the submission of the report, it will be forwarded to the Election Commission of India and a final decision will be taken after that.

The alleged incidents of bogus voting reported from Pilathara is in Payyannur, and the Kannur Collector will look into it, said Kasargod Collector D Sajith Babu. In Trikaripur, the video footage shared by the Congress leaders showed a youth in a polling booth at two different time frames. “But I will not be able to prepare a report by just looking at the video. We will begin the inquiry tomorrow,” he said on Sunday.
Sajith Babu said he would summon the youth to get his version.Though Express contacted Kannur District Collector Mir Mohammad Ali he was not available for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bogus votes Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency Electoral malpractice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp