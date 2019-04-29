Electoral malpractice: CEO expects probe report today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KASARGOD: Even as the allegation of bogus votes at Pilathara in the Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency during the April 23 polls is creating ripples in the political landscape of the state, Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Teeka Ram Meena said he is yet to receive the report from the concerned. Talking to Express, the CEO said the report is expected to be submitted on Monday.

“The investigation is in progress. A comprehensive inquiry is needed to bring out the truth. I am expecting the report will get submitted on Monday,” said Meena. Earlier, the CEO had taken the stance if the allegations are proved, stern action would be taken against the erring officers as well as the individuals who cast the bogus votes. He also added upon the submission of the report, it will be forwarded to the Election Commission of India and a final decision will be taken after that.

The alleged incidents of bogus voting reported from Pilathara is in Payyannur, and the Kannur Collector will look into it, said Kasargod Collector D Sajith Babu. In Trikaripur, the video footage shared by the Congress leaders showed a youth in a polling booth at two different time frames. “But I will not be able to prepare a report by just looking at the video. We will begin the inquiry tomorrow,” he said on Sunday.

Sajith Babu said he would summon the youth to get his version.Though Express contacted Kannur District Collector Mir Mohammad Ali he was not available for comments.