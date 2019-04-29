Mepral church issue: Consensus eludes Orthodox, Jacobite factions

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: The Orthodox and Jacobite factions have failed to reach a consensus over the timing of worship at Mepral St John’s Orthodox Church despite the conciliatory talks by the District Collector on Sunday.

The Orthodox faction protested against Geevarghese Mar Koorilose of the Jacobite Church, who was accompanied by other priests, when they assembled for worship on the premises of St John’s Church, Mepral.

This resulted in the intervention of Sub Collector Vinay Goal who held discussions with the bishop and the representatives of each faction at 9 am. However, the talks failed to yield any result. Finally, District Collector P B Nooh called a meeting of the two factions at the office of the Tiruvalla Sub Collector at 10.30 am. However, the meeting ended in a fiasco.

Malankara Orthodox Church secretary Biju Oommen said they were allowed by the court to enter the church and conduct worship.“The verdict of the Supreme Court and the order of the Tiruvalla Civil court should be implemented by the police and the authorities,” he said.Meanwhile, the police tightened the security of the church under the direction of the district police chief of Pathanamthitta.

J B Koshy calls for unity

Retired justice and national president of YMCA J B Koshy urged the two factions to seek peace. While inaugurating the centenary celebration of St Mary’s Church, Othera, he expressed anguish over the unfortunate incidents in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

“The incidents happening all over the world are not good for the existence of Christianity. The situation in our nation is not different from other parts of the world. Therefore, the internal strife should be resolved peacefully,” Koshy said.

