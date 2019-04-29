Home States Kerala

‘Open voting’ portrayed as bogus voting, says Kasargod MP

Karunakaran said the smear campaign against the LDF was to cover up large-scale bogus voting in UDF pockets.

Published: 29th April 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

CPI M leader P Karunakaran. (PTI)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Video footage of people casting ‘open votes’ is being portrayed as casting bogus votes, said CPM central committee member and  Kasargod MP  P Karunakaran.

The Election Commission has permitted a person from casting her vote and the ‘open vote’ of another person if she is not in a position to cast her vote on her own. “Spreading misinformation on open vote as bogus vote is questioning the right of voters,” he said.

He said votes cast in Pilathara booth was open voting and not voter impersonation. “Calling it bogus voting is shaming genuine voters,” he said.

Karunakaran said the smear campaign against the LDF was to cover up large-scale bogus voting in UDF pockets.

He said the LDF had gathered details of votes cast in the name of NRIs, who were not in Kerala on the polling date. “We will release them soon,” he said.On Friday and Saturday, UDF’s Kannur and Kasargod candidates K Sudhakaran and Rajmohan Unnithan, respectively and Kannur DCC chief Satheesan Pacheni had released video clips, showing the same persons casting their ballot more than once, before reporters.

However, companion vote or open vote is for voters with visual or motor disabilities and to cast such a vote he/she has to follow set procedures, said an election official. Firstly, the voter should accompany the delegated companion to the booth, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bogus votes Election Commission Karunakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp