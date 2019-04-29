Home States Kerala

Police collect evidence in Kallada bus case

The Kochi City Police probing the assault on passengers by employees of Kallada Travels collected evidence with the arrested in the city on Sunday.

Accused persons being brought to Kallada office at Vyittila for collecting evidence on Sunday morning | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police probing the assault on passengers by employees of Kallada Travels collected evidence with the arrested in the city on Sunday.A team headed by the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Stuart Keeler took the seven persons arrested in the case to the office of Kallada Travels at Vyttila and to Vyttila junction, where the alleged assault took place.

Earlier, the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court had sent the accused to police custody till April 30.As per the victim’s statements 15 people were involved in the attack, the police, therefore, are mainly looking for persons involved in the incident besides the arrested. Meanwhile, the police is also probing if the owner Suresh Kallada had any kind of involvement though he had appeared before the investigation team on Thursday. “A detailed investigation is required to ascertain the involvement of the owner”, said an officer.

The police collected evidence with Jithin, 25, of Kodakara, Thrissur; Jayesh, 29, of Pallikkal, Thiruvananthapuram; Rajesh, 26, of Alappuzha; Anwar, 38, of Puducherry; Girilal, 37, of Kollam; Vishnu, 27, of Alappuzha; and Kumar, 55, of Coimbatore who are in custody now.Meanwhile, more allegations on staff misbehavior are surfacing.During the tussle, the laptop of a passenger was also found missing.

Kallada Travels

