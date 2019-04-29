Report on bogus voting in Kannur to be sent to Central Election Commission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With reports of widespread incidents of bogus voting in Kannur, Chief Electoral officer will send a preliminary report to the Central Election Commission. Terming the reports in this regard as a matter of serious concern, Chief Electoral officer Kerala Teeka Rame Meena said procedures have begun in this regard.

"A preliminary report has been received from Kannur. A report from Kasargod is also expected soon. If the offence is proven, there will strict action as per the Indian Penal Code and The People's Representative Act 1951," Meena said.

The Commission has taken reports about bogus voting seriously. The District Collectors of Kannur and Kasargod have been asked to look into the issue and submit reports.

The Congress on Saturday released more video footages, alleging widespread voter impersonation and bogus voting in Kasargod Lok Sabha constituency.

The CPM, however, denied these charges stating that the said reports are baseless and aimed at maligning the Left.