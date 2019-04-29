Stormy weather forecast for two days in Kerala

Home States Kerala

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off the Kerala coast, Kanyakumari area and Gulf of Mannar till Tuesday.

Tourists throng the Fort Kochi beach on Sunday despite the IMD warning that a cyclonic storm may hit the coast | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is likely to receive thunderstorm accompanied by gusty wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph and lightning at isolated places on Monday and Tuesday as a result of cyclone Fani, said an IMD bulletin. The cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and nearby areas moved northwestwards with a speed of about 10 kmph in the last six hours.

It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. As a result, strong wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph is likely to commence along and off the Kerala coast from Sunday evening.
Then it will become squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph on Monday and Tuesday.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off the Kerala coast, Kanyakumari area and Gulf of Mannar till Tuesday.Those who already ventured into the sea should return to the coast as quickly as possible, said a release from the state government.

