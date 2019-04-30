9 held for trespassing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kuttampuzha Range forest officers arrested nine persons for trespassing into the forest and disturbing wildlife under the influence of alcohol on Monday. According to Kuttampuzha Range Officer S Rajan, nine persons entered the Kunchiyar section under Pooyamkutty forest area and tried to disturb wildlife.

On information, Deputy Range Officer S S Bencylal, forest officers Jestin Thomas, Reny Mathew and Vishal Roy rushed to the spot and detained them.The arrested persons are Satheesh T Hari, Mahesh Babu, Prajith, Prasanth, Jeevan, Sanju, Joyal, Sarath T S and Joseph Kurian.