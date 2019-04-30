Home States Kerala

Hundreds throng Ernakulam Civil Station for flood relief

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Ernakulam Civil Station on Monday, when around 300 flood-hit arrived to file complaints at the Complaints Redressal Cell.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

People who were affected by the flood waiting at the district headquarters to submit their complaints regarding the compensation on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Ernakulam Civil Station on Monday, when around 300 flood-hit arrived to file complaints at the Complaints Redressal Cell. An elderly woman who was one of the complainants fainted after standing long in the congested space. Hospital authorities later confirmed the cause as low BP.

According to Shyla of North Paravoor, the elderly woman had come to the Civil Station to enquire about the amount promised to help her build her house. “I received the initial amount of `10,000 that was given to everyone after the flood. However, the first, second and third instalments that had been promised is yet to arrive in my bank account. Many people in my area have received the same,” she said.

Many people who arrived at the Civil Station had a similar story to share. According to them, they are worried that after the elections the compensation might not be forthcoming. The flood-hit said every day only 150 tokens are issued even though more than 200 people arrive daily.

Those who don’t get the tokens have to go back dejected.Meanwhile, the District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirullah said, “A report has been sought and action will be taken after going through it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Civil Station flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp