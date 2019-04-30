Hundreds throng Ernakulam Civil Station for flood relief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Ernakulam Civil Station on Monday, when around 300 flood-hit arrived to file complaints at the Complaints Redressal Cell. An elderly woman who was one of the complainants fainted after standing long in the congested space. Hospital authorities later confirmed the cause as low BP.

According to Shyla of North Paravoor, the elderly woman had come to the Civil Station to enquire about the amount promised to help her build her house. “I received the initial amount of `10,000 that was given to everyone after the flood. However, the first, second and third instalments that had been promised is yet to arrive in my bank account. Many people in my area have received the same,” she said.

Many people who arrived at the Civil Station had a similar story to share. According to them, they are worried that after the elections the compensation might not be forthcoming. The flood-hit said every day only 150 tokens are issued even though more than 200 people arrive daily.

Those who don’t get the tokens have to go back dejected.Meanwhile, the District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirullah said, “A report has been sought and action will be taken after going through it.”