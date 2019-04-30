Kannur Collector submits preliminary report

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As reports of alleged bogus voting continue to stir up the political atmosphere here, District Collector Mir Muhammad Ali on Monday said he submitted the preliminary report on the bogus voting in Pilathara UPS to Chief Electoral Officer Teekaram Meena.

The report was submitted after scouring the relevant footage and recording the statements from the officers concerned, the Collector said on Monday. The district administration will take action on the basis of the directives from the Chief Electoral Officer, he said.

Meanwhile, further evidence of bogus voting in the district - this time in Dharmmadam Assembly segment represented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - was aired by a news channel. The webcast footage shows an instance of electoral malpractice - the vote of the son of a CPI leader, who was the booth agent in the same booth, being cast by a CPM worker apparently in booths 52 and 53.