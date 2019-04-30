Home States Kerala

Key witness in Kevin murder case turns hostile

 In a major development in the trial of the abduction and murder of Kevin P Joseph, Abin Pradeep, one of the key witnesses in the case, turned hostile.

Published: 30th April 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the trial of the abduction and murder of Kevin P Joseph, Abin Pradeep, one of the key witnesses in the case, turned hostile. Abin, the 28th witness in the case denied the prosecution stance that some of the accused in the case had informed him about the abduction.
Abin changed his stance before the Principal Sessions Judge C Jayachandran here on Monday.

The prosecution, on Monday also examined two other witnesses in the case Benny Joseph and Biju Abraham, who have been arraigned as the sixth and seventh witnesses respectively. While Abin maintained that he was forced to give a secret statement against the accused under coercion of the police, the other two persons stood firm on their earlier statements.

Earlier, Abin had admitted to the investigation team that some of the accused had sought his help in kidnapping Kevin. Abin also gave a confidential statement at the Changanassery Magistrate Court under Cr PC Section 164, admitting the same.

Though, he was not part of the kidnap gang, Abin had also confessed to aiding the tenth accused to hide the machetes in his possession after the crime.However, Abin changed his stance during the trial and said he was not at all aware of Kevin’s abduction. Following this, the prosecution requested the court to declare him hostile. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp