Pooram: Ban on chain palm crackers triggers row

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: After the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives denied permission for using chain palm crackers during the Thrissur Pooram fireworks display, Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms have taken up the matter with the Chief Controller of Explosives at Nagpur.

“The SC order explicitly barred the use of barium which leads to release of toxic gases. This being the case, chain palm leaf crackers can indeed be used. We submitted a petition to the CCE and directly explained our situation and he had agreed to let us know of his decision the very next day,” said M Madhavankutty, Paramekkavu devaswom secretary.

He said if there is no favourable decision from PESO , then the devaswoms will approach the apex court again. Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms had earlier approached the apex court which instructed the PESO on April 12 to grant permission for pooram fireworks within three days of submitting the application. Though nod for using other types of crackers was granted, the palm chain crackers, which are a major part of the display these days, face an uncertain future.