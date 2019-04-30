Home States Kerala

Pooram: Ban on chain palm crackers triggers row

He said if there is no favourable decision from PESO , then the devaswoms will approach the apex court again.

Published: 30th April 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: After the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives denied permission for using chain palm crackers during the Thrissur Pooram fireworks display,  Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms have taken up the matter with the Chief Controller of Explosives at Nagpur.

“The SC order explicitly barred the use of barium which leads to release of toxic gases. This being the case, chain palm leaf crackers can indeed be used. We submitted a petition to the CCE and directly explained our situation and he had agreed to let us know of his decision the very next day,” said M Madhavankutty,  Paramekkavu devaswom secretary.  

He said if there is no favourable decision from PESO , then the devaswoms will approach the apex court again. Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms had earlier approached the apex court which instructed the PESO on April 12 to grant permission for pooram fireworks within three days of submitting the application. Though nod for using other types of crackers was granted, the palm chain crackers, which are a major part of the display these days, face an uncertain future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp