Home States Kerala

Remya Haridas resigns post as prez of Kunnamangalam block panchayat 

UDF candidate in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency Remya Haridas on Monday resigned as president of Kunnamangalam block panchayat in Kozhikode district.

Published: 30th April 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: UDF candidate in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency Remya Haridas on Monday resigned as president of Kunnamangalam block panchayat in Kozhikode district. She handed over the resignation letter to Kunnamangalam block panchayat secretary V K Jayaprakashan on Monday. Remya told ‘Express’ that her decision to quit the post was purely personal.” It was my decision. The party leaders in the Assembly constituency had given me the permission two days ago. The DCC president also gave his nod on Monday.” 

Remya said she will now focus her activities in Alathur. “I am confident the people of Alathur will not let me down. But here, winning or losing the election is not the point. I do not want to waste someone else’s chance to be in the post of a block panchayat president.

I had made the same request when I was chosen to contest the elections, but the party leadership hadn’t approved it then,” she said.  It is believed that Remya’s decision, nearly a month ahead of the poll results, is a tactical move by the Congress. 

At present, the UDF has 10 members and the LDF has 9 members in the 19-member block panchayat. If Remya wins the Alathur seat, she will have to resign both as member and president of the block panchayat. In that case, the number of UDF seats in the local body will be equal to that of the LDF. As Remya has resigned now, she too can participate in the block panchayat president election as it will take place prior to the poll results announcement.

IIMK announces full tuition fee waiver for top rankers

Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has announced full tuition fee waiver to top-ranked candidates across all categories. The institute will grant full tuition fee waiver to 12 top-ranked candidates across all segments, including those from the general category, women’s list, non-creamy layer- Other Backward Classes (NC-OBC), scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and Persons with Disabilities categories, who will be joining its flagship Postgraduate Programme (PGP) this June, said a communique by IIMK.  The candidates selected for full tuition fee waiver are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana and Gujarat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp