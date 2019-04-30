Remya Haridas resigns post as prez of Kunnamangalam block panchayat 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: UDF candidate in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency Remya Haridas on Monday resigned as president of Kunnamangalam block panchayat in Kozhikode district. She handed over the resignation letter to Kunnamangalam block panchayat secretary V K Jayaprakashan on Monday. Remya told ‘Express’ that her decision to quit the post was purely personal.” It was my decision. The party leaders in the Assembly constituency had given me the permission two days ago. The DCC president also gave his nod on Monday.”

Remya said she will now focus her activities in Alathur. “I am confident the people of Alathur will not let me down. But here, winning or losing the election is not the point. I do not want to waste someone else’s chance to be in the post of a block panchayat president.

I had made the same request when I was chosen to contest the elections, but the party leadership hadn’t approved it then,” she said. It is believed that Remya’s decision, nearly a month ahead of the poll results, is a tactical move by the Congress.

At present, the UDF has 10 members and the LDF has 9 members in the 19-member block panchayat. If Remya wins the Alathur seat, she will have to resign both as member and president of the block panchayat. In that case, the number of UDF seats in the local body will be equal to that of the LDF. As Remya has resigned now, she too can participate in the block panchayat president election as it will take place prior to the poll results announcement.

IIMK announces full tuition fee waiver for top rankers

Kozhikode: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has announced full tuition fee waiver to top-ranked candidates across all categories. The institute will grant full tuition fee waiver to 12 top-ranked candidates across all segments, including those from the general category, women’s list, non-creamy layer- Other Backward Classes (NC-OBC), scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and Persons with Disabilities categories, who will be joining its flagship Postgraduate Programme (PGP) this June, said a communique by IIMK. The candidates selected for full tuition fee waiver are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana and Gujarat.