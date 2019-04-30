Repolling in Ernakulam constituency booth started with a high turnout of voters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Repolling has started on Tuesday at booth number 83, East Kadungalloor Service Cooperative Bank auditorium, under the Ernakulam Loksabha constituency where the voting machine at the booth displayed more votes than the number of voters.

The repolling started at 7 in the morning and will end by 6 in the evening. As expected large turnout of voters witnessed at the booth in the first hours. Around 20 per cent out of 912 voters cast their vote in the first few hours resulting in long queue Infront of the booth. Even the candidates of Ernakulam Constituency- P Rajeev, Hibi Eden and Alphonse Kannanthanam turned up at the booth in the early morning itself.

The district collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla has recommended the Election commission for repolling after a large difference of voting witnessed in the voting machine. As many as 715 people casted their votes on April 23, but the machine showed the total number of votes as 758, which is an excess of 43.

Since the repolling is happening only one booth in the state, the district administration has ensured all the facility to ensure smooth conducting of the repolling. Around 30 police have already deployed in the booth to avoid any kind of untoward incident.