Bank accounts of police officer frozen

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Special Cell, Ernakulam, probing a disproportionate assets case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), has frozen his bank accounts. The cell has also issued a notice to DySP P Hamsa to appear before the probe team for interrogation on August 6.

The VACB Special Cell registered a case against Hamsa, a native of Cherpulassery in Palakkad who was working as the District Crime Branch DySP, after a preliminary probe revealed he had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 28.78 lakh disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were held on his office and residence during which cash and documents were recovered.“We received documents related to five bank accounts of Hamsa and his relatives during the raid on his house. Documents related to the bank account belonging to a friend of Hamsa’s son and another account of a person from Mattanchery were also recovered. All the accounts have been frozen. We are checking whether the accounts were used for any illegal transactions,” said an officer.

The Vigilance Bureau has also approached the Registration Department to assess the value of properties Hamsa owns. A report has been forwarded to the VACB director seeking his suspension.

Notice for grilling

Hamsa has been served with a notice to appear before the probe team for interrogation on August 6. “Our officials delivered the notice to the house of the accused last week. Officials from the Public Works Department also visited Hamsa’s house to evaluate the value of the house built in Palakkad,” said an officer.