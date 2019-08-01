Home States Kerala

Bank accounts of police officer frozen

The VACB Special Cell registered a case against P Hamsa after a preliminary probe revealed he had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 28.78 lakh disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Special Cell, Ernakulam, probing a disproportionate assets case against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), has frozen his bank accounts. The cell has also issued a notice to DySP P Hamsa to appear before the probe team for interrogation on August 6.

The VACB Special Cell registered a case against Hamsa, a native of Cherpulassery in Palakkad who was working as the District Crime Branch DySP, after a preliminary probe revealed he had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 28.78 lakh disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were held on his office and residence during which cash and documents were recovered.“We received documents related to five bank accounts of Hamsa and his relatives during the raid on his house. Documents related to the bank account belonging to a friend of Hamsa’s son and another account of a person from Mattanchery were also recovered. All the accounts have been frozen. We are checking whether the accounts were used for any illegal transactions,” said an officer.

The Vigilance Bureau has also approached the Registration Department to assess the value of properties Hamsa owns. A report has been forwarded to the VACB director seeking his suspension.

Notice for grilling

Hamsa has been served with a notice to appear before the probe team for interrogation on August 6. “Our officials delivered the notice to the house of the accused last week. Officials from the Public Works Department also visited Hamsa’s house to evaluate the value of the house built in Palakkad,” said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp