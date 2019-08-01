Book culprits, says deceased civil police officer’s wife

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Murder charge should be slapped on the officials responsible for the death of Adivasi civil police officer Kumar, his wife Sajini said on Thursday.

Kumar, whose body was found near the railway track in Lakkidi on the night of July 25, had written a suicide note which was recovered by the police on Tuesday evening. Sajini told mediapersons that since the accused were police personnel there was the possibility of evidence being destroyed. Therefore, they should be arrested immediately.

Sajini said that she was not satisfied with the present probe and demanded a judicial inquiry into the death. The SC and ST Commission has directed the District Collector to submit a detailed report on the incident within 10 days. The commission members are also scheduled to visit the Armed Reserve Camp in Kallekad where Kumar was posted.

The recovery of the suicide note is likely to strengthen the case against senior officials who harassed the civil police officer. Sajini said the handwriting on the suicide note was that of her husband.

Most of the allegations of harassment, including denial of quarters, were detailed in the three-page suicide note. It also mentions the casteist slur by senior officials and also the names of some senior civil police officers who were responsible for his suicide.

The Thrissur Range DIG has said the inquiry by Special Branch DySP, which is under way, has taken into account the contents of the suicide note.