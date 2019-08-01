Home States Kerala

Book culprits, says deceased civil police officer’s wife

Murder charge should be slapped on the officials responsible for the death of Adivasi civil police officer Kumar, his wife Sajini said on Thursday.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Murder charge should be slapped on the officials responsible for the death of Adivasi civil police officer Kumar, his wife Sajini said on Thursday.

Kumar

Kumar, whose body was found near the railway track in Lakkidi on the night of July 25, had written a suicide note which was recovered by the police on Tuesday evening. Sajini told mediapersons that since the accused were police personnel there was the possibility of evidence being destroyed. Therefore, they should be arrested immediately.

Sajini said that she was not satisfied with the present probe and demanded a judicial inquiry into the death. The SC and ST Commission has directed the District Collector to submit a detailed report on the incident within 10 days. The commission members are also scheduled to visit the Armed Reserve Camp in Kallekad where Kumar was posted.

The recovery of the suicide note is likely to strengthen the case against senior officials who harassed the civil police officer. Sajini said the handwriting on the suicide note was that of her husband.

Most of the allegations of harassment, including denial of quarters, were detailed in the three-page suicide note. It also mentions the casteist slur by senior officials and also the names of some senior civil police officers who were responsible for his suicide.

The Thrissur Range DIG has said the inquiry by Special Branch DySP, which is under way, has taken into account the contents of the suicide note. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
adivasi civil police officer death Kumar Kallekad
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp