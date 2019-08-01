Home States Kerala

Dutch Queen and King to visit Kerala in October 2019

The visit to Kochi would be part of further strengthening the Dutch cooperation in the Rebuild Kerala Initiative and development of ports.

Published: 01st August 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Netherlands_King_and_Queen

Netherlands Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Netherlands Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander will make a two-day visit to Kerala from October 17. The visit to Kochi would be part of further strengthening the Dutch cooperation in the Rebuild Kerala Initiative and development of ports.

Recently, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited the Netherlands to learn more about water management practices followed by the European nation, in connection with the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.
In a Facebook post after his meeting with Dutch Ambassador Marten van den Berg in New Delhi, Pinarayi said the Dutch Royal family would be accompanied by a 20-member delegation of Dutch company officials, professionals and technical experts. In addition, there will be a 40-member delegation of economic experts too.

The Ernakulam District Collector and the Resident Commissioner in Delhi will coordinate further steps in this regard. A decision has been taken to develop 20 museums and Dutch heritage monuments in Kochi as a joint initiative of the State Archives Department and Netherlands National Archives.

ALSO READ | Dearth of nurses: Holland promised help by Kerala

Pinarayi said the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands will assist in developing the Azheekal port. Also, there will be steps to strengthen the Ocean Study Centres at Neendakara and Kodungallur. The MoU in this regard will be signed during the Dutch delegation’s visit.

The chief minister said, during his recent visit to the Netherlands, discussions were held about development of ports with Dutch support. The new initiative is part of these discussions. The follow-up measures in this regard are currently on at the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his meeting with the chief minister, the Dutch Ambassador said Kerala could make use of the Netherlands’ expertise in floriculture and vegetable farming. Dutch companies are interested in investing in Kerala in this sector, he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Netherlands Queen Maxima King Willem-Alexander Kerala Visit Rebuild Kerala initiative
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp