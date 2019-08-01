Hashish oil valued at Rs 22 crore seized at Palakkad-Pollachi route, one held

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In a major haul, 23 kg of hashish oil valued at Rs 22 crore on the global black market was seized by the Excise Enforcement squad from a Maruti Alto car at Nombikode on the Palakkad -Pollachi Road on Wednesday. The narcotic was concealed inside the vehicle’s door panels.

One of the occupants of the car, Anoop George, son of Varkey Joseph, hailing from Parathode in Idukki, was arrested by the sleuths while three fellow occupants of the vehicle managed to flee.

Circle Inspectors T Anil Kumar and P K Satheesh; Inspectors K V Vinod and M Sajeev Kumar; assistant inspectors T R Mukesh Kumar and Shoukath Ali; preventive officer Senthil Kumar and Excise personnel A Jaseem, P Subin, T S Anil Kumar and S Rajesh were part of the squad.