Home States Kerala

State authority competent to grant environmental clearance to Lulu mall: Kerala HC

The court also noted that environmental clearance was granted with due publicity on October 4, 2016, and the petitioner had belatedly approached the court after three years.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has observed that the notification issued by the Central Government prima facie suggested that the state authority was competent to grant environmental clearance for Lulu Group’s Rs 1,000-crore multi-storey shopping mall project in Kadakampally, Thiruvananthapuram.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the interim order on the petition filed by M K Salim from Kollam alleging that the construction violated all environmental laws. The petitioner alleged that the Environmental Clearance for the mall was illegally issued by State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The court directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder affidavit.

The court also noted that environmental clearance was granted with due publicity on October 4, 2016, and the petitioner had belatedly approached the court after three years.

In an affidavit, M A Nishad, director, Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd, submitted that a sum of Rs 685 crore had already been invested. The petitioner’s attempt is to create obstacles in project implementation, he submitted.

Allegation

The petitioner alleged that environ-mental clearance for the mall was illegally issued by State Environ-mental Impact Assessment Authority

Lulu’s defence

The project falls under ‘Townships and Area Development Projects’. So, general conditions for granting environmental clearance are not applicable

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lulu Mall Kerala HC environmental clearance
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp