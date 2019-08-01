State authority competent to grant environmental clearance to Lulu mall: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has observed that the notification issued by the Central Government prima facie suggested that the state authority was competent to grant environmental clearance for Lulu Group’s Rs 1,000-crore multi-storey shopping mall project in Kadakampally, Thiruvananthapuram.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the interim order on the petition filed by M K Salim from Kollam alleging that the construction violated all environmental laws. The petitioner alleged that the Environmental Clearance for the mall was illegally issued by State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The court directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder affidavit.

The court also noted that environmental clearance was granted with due publicity on October 4, 2016, and the petitioner had belatedly approached the court after three years.

In an affidavit, M A Nishad, director, Lulu International Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd, submitted that a sum of Rs 685 crore had already been invested. The petitioner’s attempt is to create obstacles in project implementation, he submitted.

Allegation

Lulu’s defence

The project falls under ‘Townships and Area Development Projects’. So, general conditions for granting environmental clearance are not applicable