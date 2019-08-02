Home States Kerala

Adivasi cop suicide: Wife demands framing of abetment charges

In her five-page petition, she said her husband was physically and mentally abused and discriminated against by senior police officials at the camp just because he was an Adivasi.

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  Sajini, wife of civil police officer Kumar of Kunnanchalla ooru in Kavundikkal, Agali, who was found dead in Lakkidi last month, submitted a petition to district superintendent of police G Siva Vikram on Thursday demanding that a case be registered under the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes against senior police officials who made a casteist slur on her husband. She also asked the DSP to charge a case of abetment of suicide and murder against the culprits.

Sajini arrived at the office of the district police chief at 3 pm and submitted the five-page petition. She said Kumar, 30, belonged to the Irula Adivasi community and was posted at the Kallekad armed reserve camp in Palakkad. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the railway track in Lakkidi on the night of July 25. 

In her petition, she said her husband was physically and mentally abused and discriminated against by senior police officials at the camp just because he was an Adivasi. “Kumar told me and his brother Rangaswami Moopan about these atrocities. Moreover, on July 17, Kumar and his brother met Siva Vikram and lodged a complaint,” she said in the petition.

She also alleged Kumar was harassed when it came to the allotment of quarters. “On May 8, Kumar had shifted to his new quarters. When he went for duty, the lock of the new quarters was broken and all the household items were taken and dumped in the old quarters,” she mentioned in the petition.

“Kumar had shifted to the new quarters so that he could bring me and our newborn child. However, due to the turn of events, Kumar was under a great deal of pressure,” she mentioned in the petition. He had narrated the harassment meted out by deputy commandant Surendran, sub-inspector, assistant sub inspector, writer and the four police personnel who allotted duty hours. They used to allot menial jobs and additional work to Kumar, she alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes Kumar suicide cop suicide case Adivasi cop suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp