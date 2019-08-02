Adivasi cop suicide: Wife demands framing of abetment charges

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Sajini, wife of civil police officer Kumar of Kunnanchalla ooru in Kavundikkal, Agali, who was found dead in Lakkidi last month, submitted a petition to district superintendent of police G Siva Vikram on Thursday demanding that a case be registered under the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes against senior police officials who made a casteist slur on her husband. She also asked the DSP to charge a case of abetment of suicide and murder against the culprits.

Sajini arrived at the office of the district police chief at 3 pm and submitted the five-page petition. She said Kumar, 30, belonged to the Irula Adivasi community and was posted at the Kallekad armed reserve camp in Palakkad. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the railway track in Lakkidi on the night of July 25.

In her petition, she said her husband was physically and mentally abused and discriminated against by senior police officials at the camp just because he was an Adivasi. “Kumar told me and his brother Rangaswami Moopan about these atrocities. Moreover, on July 17, Kumar and his brother met Siva Vikram and lodged a complaint,” she said in the petition.

She also alleged Kumar was harassed when it came to the allotment of quarters. “On May 8, Kumar had shifted to his new quarters. When he went for duty, the lock of the new quarters was broken and all the household items were taken and dumped in the old quarters,” she mentioned in the petition.

“Kumar had shifted to the new quarters so that he could bring me and our newborn child. However, due to the turn of events, Kumar was under a great deal of pressure,” she mentioned in the petition. He had narrated the harassment meted out by deputy commandant Surendran, sub-inspector, assistant sub inspector, writer and the four police personnel who allotted duty hours. They used to allot menial jobs and additional work to Kumar, she alleged.