Another man kidnapped near Kumbla; police track him down in 30 minutes

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Close on the heels of the kidnapping of a Class XI student, another man was reportedly kidnapped from Bandiyod near Kumbla. However, the police tracked down the kidnappers and the man in 30 minutes, said ASP D Shilpa.

Siddique, 34, an NRI and a native of Shiriya, was abducted by a gang that arrived in two cars, said the police. Siddique was approaching his car after offering prayers in a mosque when the gang waylaid him around 7.30pm on Thursday.

One of the two cars used by the suspected kidnappers was registered in Karnataka, the police said.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the cars drove towards Uppala. Shilpa said the police ‘got’ Siddique within half an hour of kidnapping. She refused to divulge any details “as it will affect our investigation”.

On July 22, a Class XI boy was kidnapped, allegedly by gold smugglers. He was let off after four days, when police began to get close to the kidnappers.

Before that, a man kidnapped his father-in-law after his wife walked out on him.