CM reviews progress of mega projects in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the progress of major projects in the state. The meeting attended by ministers and top bureaucrats reviewed the progress of Sabarimala master plan, Cyclone Ockhi rehabilitation package, waste management plants, GAIL pipeline, Edamon-Kochi power transmission line, Kovalam-Bekal waterway, LIFE Mission and others. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned to complete the said projects in a time-bound manner.

“The secretaries, as well as the departments, should take care to fast track the projects. Also, review meetings will have to be called by both ministers and secretaries at periodic intervals,” Pinarayi said. The meeting received an update that the GAIL pipeline project was nearing completion as the pipe laying works at Chaliyar, Eravazhinjipuzha and Kuttiyadi Rivers in Kozhikode and Chandragiri River in Kasaragod districts were progressing.

Intervening here, the Chief Minister, while stressing the need for the speedy completion of the city gas projects, asked the Industries Department to keep in touch with the Gas Authority of Indian Ltd to apace the same.

Reviewing the progress of Cyclone Ockhi rehabilitation package, the Chief Minister said it has been decided to upgrade the NavIC device provided to the fishermen by equipping it to communicate with the land. ISRO is expected to hand over the technology this month itself. Pinarayi also directed to complete the works related to the marine ambulance in a time-bound manner.