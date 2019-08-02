Home States Kerala

Farm loans: Kerala CM to call high-level meet on extension of moratorium

The government recently decided to extend the moratorium on all loans taken by farmers - including non-agricultural loans - from July 31 to December-end. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the moratorium on agriculture and farmers’ loans having ended on Wednesday and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) so far not giving the green light for its extension, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to convene a high-level meet to address the issue. The Cabinet meet on Thursday discussed the matter in detail. 

The government declared a moratorium on agricultural loans after farmers across the state, especially those in Idukki and Wayanad, suffered huge losses after the 2018 flood and found it difficult to repay the loans. However, there are reports that bankers continue to serve notices on farmers for loan repayment. 
The moratorium which ended on July 31, was on loans taken by farmers through around 75 lakh bank accounts. But the state wants to extend the moratorium on farm loans of around Rs 81,000 crore till December-end. 

The government recently decided to extend the moratorium on all loans taken by farmers - including non-agricultural loans - from July 31 to December-end. Though the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) agreed to the decision in-principle, without a favourbale response from the RBI, it is yet to be implemented. 

The chief minister, agriculture minister and the cooperation minister convened a couple of meetings and urged SLBC to avoid action against farmers. As per the government’s demand, the SLBC sought special clearance from the RBI for extending the moratorium. The RBI is yet to respond to the same

Cabinet decisions
Rajesh Kumar Singh, who returns after Central deputation, to be posted as Tourism Principal Secretary. He will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry. 
Sriram Venkataraman, who is rejoining service after study leave, would be appointed Survey and Land Records Director. He will also hold additional charges of Project Director, Kerala Land Information Mission, Housing Commissioner and Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board. 

In a major decision, the state cabinet has decided to create the post of a Special Officer with the Capital City Development Project - II. Former IAS officer T Balakrishnan, who is also the convener of the empowered committee for the development of the state capital, will be appointed to this post. 

Also approved
20 posts of assistant prison officer-cum-driver to be created in the Prisons and Correctional Services Department. Of these, 8 would be in the central region and 12 in the southern region.
The Cabinet approved the draft of the Kerala Jewellery Workers (Amendment) Ordinance 2019. The Cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor to promulgate the same. 
Two posts of dental equipment maintenance technician to be created under the Health Department 
directorate. 

