Kerala fishers refuse to pay hiked permit fee; talks today

Traditional fishermen unions have given a call to boycott the permit fee and stop venturing into sea after the government increased the annual permit fee from Rs 5,000 to Rs 52,500 from April 2019.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

The fishing boats need fuel worth Rs 40,000 for a single fishing expedition and often they fail to get a catch worth the expense. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the decision of traditional fishermen unions to launch an indefinite stir demanding withdrawal of the 10-fold increase in permit fee for country craft, Minister for Fisheries J Mercykutty Amma is slated to hold talks with union leaders in Kochi on Friday. S Sarma, MLA, Fisheries Department officers and representatives of various fishermen unions will take part in the discussion. The Minister had earlier promised to review the decision to increase the permit fee in view of the mounting protests.

Traditional fishermen unions have given a call to boycott the permit fee and stop venturing into sea after the government increased the annual permit fee from Rs 5,000 to Rs 52,500 from April 2019. According to the Fisheries Department, the state government stopped issuing fishing licence to mechanised fishing boats which are more than 20 m long to stop over-exploitation of marine resources. The government decided to extend the regulation to motorised country craft from this year. These boats can obtain annual permits by paying Rs 52,500 and fish in the deep sea beyond 12 nautical miles. 

However, fishermen complained that they were unable to pay the exorbitant permit fee as the sector was in deep distress due to depleting resources. The fishing boats need fuel worth Rs 40,000 for a single fishing expedition and often they fail to get a catch worth the expense. 

“Many country boats have stopped venturing into sea after February due to mounting debts. The government should announce a distress package to help fishermen escape from the debt trap. We won’t pay the permit fee and we will stop venturing into the sea if the Fisheries Department starts impounding boats. Traditional fishermen are planning to form a boat chain beneath Goshree bridge on August 8 as protest,” said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi president Charles George.

Minister to release Fishermen Family Register 
Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma will release the Fishermen Family Register at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi at 11 am on Friday. A workshop on the welfare projects implemented by the Fishermen Welfare Board would be held. MLAs S Sarma, John Fernandez, Hibi Eden, MP, Fishermen Welfare Board chairman C P Kunjiraman and others are slated to take part in the event.

