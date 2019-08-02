Home States Kerala

One held in Wayanad moral policing incident

Vijayakumar, the proprietor of the lodge in which the woman and the man stayed at Ambalavayal, was taken into custody from his house at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Published: 02nd August 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 03:07 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The police have arrested one person in connection with the moral policing incident wherein a woman and a man were thrashed in public at Ambalavayal in Wayanad a few days ago.

According to police, Vijayakumar, the proprietor of the lodge in which the woman and the man stayed at Ambalavayal, was taken into custody from his house at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district late on Wednesday evening.

However, the key accused in the case, Sajeevanand of Payikkolly near Ambalavayal, is still absconding. 
Vijayakumar and another person were included in the list of accused following the statements given by the man and the woman to the police recently. 

According to the woman’s statement, Vijayakumar, Sajeevanand and another person attempted to sexually harass her at the lodge. When they left the lodge, Sajeevanand followed and attacked them at Ambalavayal in Wayanad. The local court has remanded Vijayakumar to judicial custody. 

Probe team tastes success
