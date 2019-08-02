Home States Kerala

Sampath made special representative of govt in New Delhi

Sampath who will hold the Cabinet-rank post till the LDF Government’s tenure will liaise with the Centre, including ministries, to fast-track projects and assistance.

Published: 02nd August 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

A Sampath

A Sampath (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a key decision which has already drawn flak from various quarters, the Cabinet has decided to appoint former MP A Sampath as the state’s special representative in New Delhi to coordinate with the Centre. Sampath will hold the Cabinet-rank post till the LDF Government’s tenure. He will liaise with the Centre, including ministries, to fast-track projects and assistance. The Cabinet has also decided to create posts of  private secretary, two assistants, one office attendant and driver for Sampath’s office in New Delhi. 

Sampath’s appointment had already received the CPM nod, with the government taking the line the former parliamentarian’s wealth of experience as a three-time MP, will be of immense help while liaisoning  with the various ministries. 

The political decision had invited trenchant criticism from the state Congress leadership which termed it unnecessary since Kerala has a fully fledged office in New Delhi headed by a senior IAS officer.  Curiously, the Cabinet decision appointing Sampath as special representative came on the same day when the special flood cess took effect. Following Sampath’s appointment, the LDF Government now has 24 persons with Cabinet rank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Sampath Sampath special representative LDF government
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp