Sampath made special representative of govt in New Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a key decision which has already drawn flak from various quarters, the Cabinet has decided to appoint former MP A Sampath as the state’s special representative in New Delhi to coordinate with the Centre. Sampath will hold the Cabinet-rank post till the LDF Government’s tenure. He will liaise with the Centre, including ministries, to fast-track projects and assistance. The Cabinet has also decided to create posts of private secretary, two assistants, one office attendant and driver for Sampath’s office in New Delhi.

Sampath’s appointment had already received the CPM nod, with the government taking the line the former parliamentarian’s wealth of experience as a three-time MP, will be of immense help while liaisoning with the various ministries.

The political decision had invited trenchant criticism from the state Congress leadership which termed it unnecessary since Kerala has a fully fledged office in New Delhi headed by a senior IAS officer. Curiously, the Cabinet decision appointing Sampath as special representative came on the same day when the special flood cess took effect. Following Sampath’s appointment, the LDF Government now has 24 persons with Cabinet rank.