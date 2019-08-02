Home States Kerala

Supreme Court upholds conviction of Kerala woman for joining ISIS

The apex court upheld the conviction of a woman in Kerala ISIS recruitment case for charges of criminal conspiracy and being a member of dreaded banned terror organisation.

Published: 02nd August 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

IS flag Islamic state flag

Image of Islamic State fighter used for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of a woman in Kerala ISIS recruitment case for charges of criminal conspiracy and being a member of dreaded banned terror organisation.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Indu Malhotra dismissed the appeal filed by Yasmeen Mohammad Zahidi challenging her conviction and sentence under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) Indian Penal Code and Section 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"Appeal preferred by the Union as regards reduction of sentence awarded to A2-Yasmeen for offences under Section 120B IPC and Section 38 of the UAPA is allowed.

The order passed by the High Court in that behalf is set aside and the sentence imposed by the trial court in respect of offences under Section 120B IPC and Section 38 of the UAPA against A2 is restored," the bench said.

Section 38 says, "A person, who associates himself, or professes to be associated, with a terrorist organisation with intention to further its activities, commits an offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation."

Yasmeen was arrested in 2016 at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi while she was attempting to travel to Afghanistan along with her child.

According to the prosecution, there was a criminal conspiracy between her husband and her pursuant to which conspiracy they left India along with others and joined ISIS in Afghanistan.

Yasmeen was an active participant supporting terrorist activities of ISIS; and she had raised funds to further the activities of ISIS and had received funds which were utilised for supporting the activities of ISIS, the prosecution had said.

Out of 15 accused named in the charge-sheet all the other accused were declared to be absconding and Yasmeen alone was sent up for trial for the offences.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court ISIS ISIS member woman ISIS member Kerala Islamic State Islamic State
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp