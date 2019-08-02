Wayanad poll: Kerala HC notice to Rahul Gandhi  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi based on a petition filed by Saritha Nair challenging his election from the Wayanad parliament constituency. Saritha, who was an MP candidate from Amethi, also challenged the election of Hibi Eden from Ernakulam.

She had filed her nomination papers in Ernakulam and Wayanad constituencies, but were rejected. Satitha’s counsel advocate K T Thomas pointed out when EC officers in Kerala rejected her nomination, the Returning Officer of Amethi accepted the same petition. The decision of ROs in Ernakulam and Wayanad was illegal. Hence, she sought to set aside the election of Rahul and Hibi.