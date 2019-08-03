Home States Kerala

'Keep money, gold for me next time': Burglar Jose’s egg-citing escapades become talk of the town

From preparing eggs before decamping with valuables to talking a family out of committing mass suicide in 2005, Motta Jose is used to doing unusual things during burglaries.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

eggs

Known as motta (egg) given his penchant for eggs, Jose was arrested after local people overpowered him and tied him to a tree.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The modus operandi of notorious burglar Jose aka Motta Jose, who was arrested on Wednesday, is the favourite topic of discussion for residents of Paravoor in Kollam. On July 25, he broke into a house in Paravoor and robbed 76 sovereigns of gold and Rs 8,000. Before decamping with the valuables, in his signature style, he went to the kitchen, made an omelette and ate it. Known as motta (egg) given his penchant for eggs, Jose was arrested after local people overpowered him and tied him to a tree.

Jose aka Motta Jose

According to investigators, Jose cooks eggs in houses he breaks into and eats it before leaving with valuables. Once when he was forced to return from a house empty-handed, he left a message for its occupants on a wall poster which read, “Please keep money and gold for me in the house when you leave the residence next time. If not, I will break into the house again even if you lock it safely.”

According to Paravoor police, unlike other thieves, he also used to do unusual things during burglaries. For instance, he used to litter the porch or backyard to distract sniffer dogs. He was in Central jail for the past few years and was released on July 16. A native of Kottiyam, he chose locked houses. During his second attempt, he stole gold and cash and the booty was buried on the premises of his house. However, it was recovered and he was taken into custody, said a police officer.

The police also added that in 2005, he rescued a family from committing mass suicide when he broke into their house. “When he entered that house, a family was planning to commit suicide by consuming poison. They saw Jose and told him to take anything he wanted. But Jose realised that something was wrong and he came to know that the family was under duress and they were about to kill themselves. Then he requested them to refrain from the act after talking to them for hours together. Finally, they relented,” the police officer said. Jose has been remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jose Motta Jose eggs
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp