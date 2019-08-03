Kerala Police bid to restore image, regain its past glory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After facing negative publicity following the custodial death and torture incidents, Kerala Police have embarked on an image-building process. This time, the force has decided to bring out a book on its history, highlighting its glorious achievements.

As part of the project, conceived by State Police Chief Loknath Behera, 2,500 copies of a coffee table book on the history of the state police will be published soon. The proposal outlines the project as an outreach programme that aims at building both tangible and non-tangible bridges with the people.

“The book’s objective is to showcase the role of police in bringing a sense of security in the minds of people and order in society. It will also be a bridge between the public and the police,” the proposal said.

“The entire cadre, both men and women, are drawn from within the state and they are the first responders at any given time in any crisis, be it manmade or natural. It is, therefore, imperative that every citizen in the state be aware of what the police force is and what it does,” the proposal stated. The book will act as a force multiplier and is expected to impact people from all walks of life. A senior officer said the illustrated coffee table book will be on the same lines of the one published by the Assam Rifles.