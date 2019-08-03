Kerala police join TikTok; gain 1.21 lakh followers in 24 hours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The TikTok account opened by tech-savvy Kerala Police on Wednesday to conduct awareness campaigns gathered a massive fan following in just a few hours of its launch. The number of followers for the account soared to 1.21 lakh by Thursday evening.

Their first post, a collage of the force’s different activities with background music from popular Malayalam movie ‘Sanmanasullavarku Samadhanam’, received 1.73 lakh likes, 600-odd comments and 772 shares within hours of posting.

The post also went viral on other social media and micro-blogging platforms.Officers said TikTok offers them the unique advantage to go viral on other social media platforms and ensure greater public participation.

ALSO READ | TikTok parental controls: A few tips to keep your child safe

“It will also help us monitor the platform. Videos in violation of rules can be noticed on a real-time basis and proper action can be taken,” they said. State police will use the popular app for sharing video clips related to awareness, safety lessons and important warnings.

In a statement, police said a special social media team has been constituted for sharing videos on Tik Tok. ADGP Manoj Abraham is leading the team while senior civil police officers V S Vimal, Kamalnath K R and civil police officers Arun B T and Santhosh P S are part of the social media cell.The same team will script, make and edit the videos before sharing it with users.

The official Facebook page of Kerala Police had earlier achieved a rare feat by gaining over one million likes, surpassing the popularity of New York Police Department in the online platform.

Special team

A special social media team has been constituted for sharing videos on Tik Tok. ADGP Manoj Abraham is leading the team while senior civil police officers V S Vimal, Kamalnath K R and civil police officers Arun B T and Santhosh P S are part of the social media cell