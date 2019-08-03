Home States Kerala

Kerala slated to become first state in country to digitise education sector

The education Department also plans to implement the  Drug-Free Campus project

Published: 03rd August 2019 02:42 AM

Education Minister C Raveendranath handing over the scholarships sponsored by Legrand to meritorious students from flood-affected areas | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what can be said as another feather in Kerala’s cap of achievements, the state is going to achieve its dream of making every classroom in government schools hi-tech within two months.The announcement was made by Education Minister C Raveendranath on Friday at a function held at Kanjiramattam St Ignatius Higher Secondary School.

According to the Minister, by October, Kerala will become the first state to achieve digitalisation in the education sector in the country. He said the state government has implemented the general education protection mission to ensure free and comprehensive education.“The government aims to ensure that students from all strata of society get an opportunity to study with the help of modern facilities,” said Raveendranath.

According to him, it has become very important to discuss the merits and demerits of public and private systems of education.“Which is a better form of education? Public or Private?” he asked. According to him, to sustain higher secondary system, it is necessary to continue with the present system of education that is being implemented by the government directly in Classes I to XII.

“A country can be termed developed only when people become beacons of knowledge,” he said.He said syllabuses can’t be prepared at the whims and fancies of anybody. “They are to be prepared scientifically. School syllabus in the state has been prepared scientifically,” said the Minister.According to him, by making classrooms hi-tech, the government aims to connect students with the world and to help them keep up with changes happening all around them.

Besides, making the classrooms hi-tech, the Education Department also plans to implement the  Drug-Free Campus project with people’s participation.He said a healthy generation can be built only with the help of a syllabus that prompts students to develop their talents.

