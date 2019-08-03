Home States Kerala

Mollywood actors to lead road awareness campaign

As per the plan, the film fraternity has agreed to create a two-minute video which is to be circulated through social media.

Published: 03rd August 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 04:51 AM

Transport Minister A K Saseendran meeting film fraternity at Ernakulam Guest House on Friday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Don’t be surprised if your favourite actors request you to follow road rules. In an effort to give wider publicity to good driving habits, the film fraternity has agreed to cooperate with the Transport Department to create an awareness video with the help of top movie actors.

The film fraternity, which includes A.M.M.A, FEFKA, KFPA, gave the assurance to Transport Minister A K Saseendran during a meeting held in Kochi on Friday. “Though the Motor Vehicles Department and the police have taken stringent action against offenders, the number of accidents remains the same. Mostly two-wheeler riders meet with accidents. It is sad to say that many of them are ignorant about road rules. The film fraternity has promised to create a video on road safety. When actors come forward and ask the public to follow road rules, it creates more impact,” the Minister told Express.

He also said an awareness campaign is all set to be launched this week itself asking pillion riders to wear helmets and rear-seat passengers to use seat belts. As per the plan, the film fraternity has agreed to create a two-minute video which is to be circulated through social media. Around 15 offences, including non-wearing of helmets, overspeed, drunken driving, were listed by the MVD to create the awareness video.
“Though the MVD and the police are spreading awareness among the public, the reach of the same is not satisfactory. If the film fraternity comes out with a video, it gets wider acceptance,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner. Idavela Babu, A.M.M.A treasurer; B Unnikrishnan, FEFKA general secretary; Subramanian, FPA representative; Suresh M, deputy transport commissioner; and K Manoj Kumar, RTO in charge, attended the meeting.

Comments

