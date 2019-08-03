Home States Kerala

Political patronage of senior bureaucrats is indeed an open secret: Former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas

Former Vigilance Director said politics is the most attractive and lucrative job in the country and there is nothing wrong if one associates with these parties.

Published: 03rd August 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jacob Thomas

DGP Jacob Thomas with the memento presented by T’Puram Press Club after a news conference at the Press Club Hall in the state capital on Friday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas, on Friday, said almost all senior bureaucrats in the state have clear political inclination to one political party or the other. Speaking at the Press Club, he reiterated his stance that he would associate with RSS, as it was the largest NGO in the world which served people. Responding to a question on two senior IPS officers from the state joining hands with BJP, he said it would be interesting if the media holds an inquiry into the political inclination of the incumbent state police chief as well.

He also said politics is the most attractive and lucrative job in the country and there is nothing wrong if one associates with these parties. When asked about his association despite the fascist right wing stance of Sangh Parivar forces in the country, he said, “I have my own reasons to associate with them. Moreover, it is a party which contributed two prime ministers to the country, in a row”.

ALSO READ | Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' with more might: Suspended Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas

He also said he does not think Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind his suspension. It was some bureaucrats at the helm who misrepresented the facts and misled the CM, he said. When asked about his reentry into bureaucratic life, “I approached the Centre for voluntary retirement. Now it is up to them to take a call on the matter”.

“When I was with the Civil Supplies Department, I had introduced an e-auction system to check corruption. Ever since I have become the target of organised syndicates,” added Jacob Thomas.

When asked if he would contest in assembly by-elections to be held in the state, he said he had no such plans for the time being. Thomas, who was under suspension from service since December 2017 on various charges, recently got a reprieve when the Central Administrative Tribunal ordered his reinstatement into service.

ALSO READ | Crime Branch framed me to deny chief’s post: Ex-Kerala DGP Jacob Thomas

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacob Thomas RSS
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp