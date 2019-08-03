Political patronage of senior bureaucrats is indeed an open secret: Former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas, on Friday, said almost all senior bureaucrats in the state have clear political inclination to one political party or the other. Speaking at the Press Club, he reiterated his stance that he would associate with RSS, as it was the largest NGO in the world which served people. Responding to a question on two senior IPS officers from the state joining hands with BJP, he said it would be interesting if the media holds an inquiry into the political inclination of the incumbent state police chief as well.

He also said politics is the most attractive and lucrative job in the country and there is nothing wrong if one associates with these parties. When asked about his association despite the fascist right wing stance of Sangh Parivar forces in the country, he said, “I have my own reasons to associate with them. Moreover, it is a party which contributed two prime ministers to the country, in a row”.

He also said he does not think Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind his suspension. It was some bureaucrats at the helm who misrepresented the facts and misled the CM, he said. When asked about his reentry into bureaucratic life, “I approached the Centre for voluntary retirement. Now it is up to them to take a call on the matter”.

“When I was with the Civil Supplies Department, I had introduced an e-auction system to check corruption. Ever since I have become the target of organised syndicates,” added Jacob Thomas.

When asked if he would contest in assembly by-elections to be held in the state, he said he had no such plans for the time being. Thomas, who was under suspension from service since December 2017 on various charges, recently got a reprieve when the Central Administrative Tribunal ordered his reinstatement into service.

