Row over Kerala Governor’s senate nominations

From the constituency of representatives from research institutions, the Vice-Chancellor had recommended VSSC scientist Suraj S and NIIST scientist Rajeev K Sukumaran.

P Sathasivam

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam’s decision to nominate two persons to the Kerala University Senate, sidelining the recommendations of the Vice-Chancellor, has kicked up a row. Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai had recommended Shiju Khan, former state president of SFI, and Vinod Vysakhi, a Left-leaning writer-activist in the authors’ constituency. But the Governor, who is the Chancellor of state universities, chose to nominate Dr A M Unnikrishnan to the post.

From the constituency of representatives from research institutions, the Vice-Chancellor had recommended VSSC scientist Suraj S and NIIST scientist Rajeev K Sukumaran.But the Governor handpicked Vinod Kumar T G Nair of Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute (TBGRI), Thiruvananthapuram. The selection of Unnikrishnan and Kumar has ruffled the feathers of the Left Front.
Meanwhile, in the lawyers’ constituency, the Governor sidelined Advocate G Sugunan, former CMP leader who joined the CPM.Though Sugunan’s name was first in the list submitted by the Vice-Chancellor, the Governor chose Adv G Muraleedharan Pillai whose name figured lower in the list.

CPM slams Governor over ‘partial selection’

T’Puram: CPM has lashed out against Governor P Sathasivam alleging that he has succumbed to RSS pressure and excluded two Left leaders from the recommended panel submitted by the Vice Chancellor. Terming the decision strange, an official statement from the CPM said the Governor selectively excluded two people belonging to minority sections, and included two others with Sangh Parivar allegiance. The VC had submitted a list of members from various sectors to be nominated to the senate. However, the Governor chose to include two people from outside the panel. “The Governor used his authority as the Chancellor of the University, for political interests. The action has put a blot on the high office of Governor,” the CPM alleged.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam
