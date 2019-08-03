Home States Kerala

We will fight till justice is delivered: Shuhaib’s father

Muhammed said the family and Congress party would approach the Supreme Court against the order.  

S P Shuhaib was killed by CPM workers at Mattannur on February 12, 2018.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: We will continue our fight till we get justice, said C P Muhammad, father of S P Shuhaib of Edayannur who was killed by CPM workers at Mattannur on February 12, 2018. He was responding to reporters’ queries on the High Court verdict that there was no need for a CBI investigation into the murder of his son. Muhammed said the family and Congress party would approach the Supreme Court against the order.  

“We will fight till justice is delivered. The real culprits are roaming freely in the district. The government is afraid of a CBI investigation as it knows well that many of the CPM leaders in the district were involved in the conspiracy,” he said. KPCC working president K Sudhakaran MP said that the party would approach the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict. “There is no justice in the verdict. The court has not considered the demand to bring those who hatched the conspiracy to murder Shuhaib, before law.

“The conspirators also should be arrested. Those who were arrested are not the real accused. The real accused are still outside the jail. There was no reference about conspiracy even in the FIR. We had already pointed out the issue,” said Sudhakaran.

Meanwhile, former CPM district secretary P Jayarajan said that the verdict of High Court division bench shows that the investigation being done by Kerala police is in the right direction. This is a victory of Kerala police, he said.

Though the government and CPM have got temporary success in the Shuhaib murder case, truth will ultimately win, said DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni. It is an irony that the Kerala Government spent around `1 crore to bail out the criminals who were involved in the case.

